Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ERF. SunTrust Banks downgraded Enerplus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Enerplus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.13.

ERF traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.82. 116,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $375.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $9.73.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $247.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. Equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,593 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 259,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 657.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,168 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 67,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 29.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 498,530 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 113,857 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

