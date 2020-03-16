Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Short Interest Update

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the February 13th total of 35,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETTX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. CSFB dropped their price target on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Entasis Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETTX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 141,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 879,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 487,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,256. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 8.82.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

