Equinix (EQIX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX):

3/16/2020 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $742.00 to $680.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/24/2020 – Equinix had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $742.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $625.00.

2/14/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $590.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/13/2020 – Equinix had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $665.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $620.00 to $675.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $634.00 to $630.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $620.00 to $680.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $630.00 to $695.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $652.00 to $710.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $560.00 to $680.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $520.00 to $532.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/23/2020 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/16/2020 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of EQIX traded down $78.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $542.43. 1,018,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,120. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $613.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $440.72 and a 12 month high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,101 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.44, for a total value of $632,458.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total transaction of $145,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,280 shares of company stock valued at $17,559,127 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

