Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Receives $332.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $332.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of ESS stock traded down $52.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.67. 723,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,803. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.34 and a 200 day moving average of $313.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $223.13 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.30%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total transaction of $879,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

