Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Short Interest Update

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the February 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 351,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of FLMN stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 361,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.95. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 5.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 174.19%.

In other Falcon Minerals news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $5,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Al J. Hirshberg bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,543 shares in the company, valued at $248,026.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 194,333 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 960,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 60,230 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.80 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.01.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.