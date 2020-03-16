Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Short Interest Update

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,260,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 26,350,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

FAST traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,501,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,564. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2,509.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.