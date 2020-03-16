Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Director Buys $19,680.00 in Stock

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Director Charles D. Hyman acquired 2,000 shares of Fidus Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $19,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fidus Investment stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 486,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,440. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.99. Fidus Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 62.86% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 108.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Fidus Investment from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

