Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 269,800 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the February 13th total of 246,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.29. 486,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,440. The company has a market cap of $184.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Fidus Investment had a net margin of 62.86% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In other news, insider Edward H. Ross purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $37,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss purchased 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $71,709.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,100 shares of company stock worth $283,805 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 108.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.