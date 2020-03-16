Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Short Interest Up 7.3% in February

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the February 13th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Robert M. Glaser acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $41,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 476,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FISI traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.23. 84,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,078. The company has a market capitalization of $295.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $33.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

