Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) Short Interest Update

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the February 13th total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FNJN stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 87,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. Finjan has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Finjan alerts:

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Finjan will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FNJN shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Finjan in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Finjan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Finjan by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,024,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 257,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Finjan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Finjan by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Finjan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finjan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.