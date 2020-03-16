First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Down 5.9% in February

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

First Community stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.90. 14,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Community has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $110.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. First Community had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Community will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mickey Layden bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,275. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in First Community in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Pwmco LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 276,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 117,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

