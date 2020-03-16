First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Short Interest Down 11.5% in February

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 414,300 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the February 13th total of 468,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFWM. ValuEngine upgraded First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $623,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,656 shares of company stock worth $37,593. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in First Foundation by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 122,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFWM traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 330,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.98. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. Equities analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

