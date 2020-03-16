First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the February 13th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. State Street Corp raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

FGBI stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.46. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

