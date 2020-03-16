First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Short Interest Up 5.3% in February

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 2,019.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FHB traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.00. 2,332,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,909. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $31.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FHB. BidaskClub cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.