Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Short Interest Update

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 484,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

FPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush cut Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPRX traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.95. 416,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,829. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.55.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 922.43% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

