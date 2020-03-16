Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 266,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

NASDAQ FOCS traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 467,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $340.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

