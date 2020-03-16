Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FONR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fonar by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fonar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 544,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Fonar in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fonar by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fonar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FONR traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.21. 74,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,944. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.03. Fonar has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $88.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter. Fonar had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 15.75%.

Several analysts have commented on FONR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fonar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Fonar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

About Fonar

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

