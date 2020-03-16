FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FORM shares. B. Riley started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $259,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $1,295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,651.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,856 shares of company stock worth $1,906,269 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,892,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,067,000 after acquiring an additional 73,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,431,000 after acquiring an additional 32,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,388,000 after acquiring an additional 124,364 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 525,584 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.84. 776,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.07. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

