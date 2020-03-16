Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,965,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,796 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $608,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 839,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,118,000 after buying an additional 22,845 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 31,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive stock traded down $7.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,044,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,527. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

