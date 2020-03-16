Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 728,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the February 13th total of 824,200 shares. Currently, 25.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FRAN traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 73,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,235. The company has a market cap of $9.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.36. Francesca’s has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRAN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Francesca’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Francesca’s in the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Francesca’s by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Francesca’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,649,000. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

