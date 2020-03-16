Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $15.31 on Wednesday, hitting $43.78. 1,049,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $81.29. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -729.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,362,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,526,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Freshpet by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,272,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,198,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 397.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 720,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,568,000 after purchasing an additional 575,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Freshpet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,054,000 after purchasing an additional 44,452 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

