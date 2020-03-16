Garlicoin Market Cap Tops $13,710.05 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Nanex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $13,710.05 and $29.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded down 44% against the US dollar.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 55,187,675 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

