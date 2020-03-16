General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its position in General Motors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 21,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $3.71 on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. 17,970,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,996,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

