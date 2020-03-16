Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Short Interest Up 12.7% in February

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the February 13th total of 4,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

