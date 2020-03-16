HedgeTrade Market Cap Hits $360.15 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $360.15 million and approximately $647,416.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00025101 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 42% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007626 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003403 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000998 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00038934 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

