Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Short Interest Up 12.9% in February

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the February 13th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Richard B. Kelson acquired 1,028 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.21 per share, with a total value of $49,559.88. Also, EVP Michael P. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,889.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,255. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,450,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after buying an additional 285,168 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 596,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,107,000 after buying an additional 145,741 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth $11,359,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 668.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after buying an additional 91,109 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGVT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ingevity from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

NYSE NGVT traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,621. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $116.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 48.02%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

