Insider Buying: Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Buys 1,267 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Christina Keller purchased 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $17,902.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,149.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 172,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.54. Independent Bank Co has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $23.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBCP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

