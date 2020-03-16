Insights Network (INSTAR) One Day Volume Hits $595.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 51.7% lower against the US dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $595.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00056821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.97 or 0.04077076 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00066659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00040626 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00014379 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.