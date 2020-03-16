Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Sidoti

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) had its price objective lowered by Sidoti from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Insteel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. Insteel Industries has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.97 million, a PE ratio of 138.31 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $97.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $49,877.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,898 shares in the company, valued at $385,411.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,507,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after acquiring an additional 466,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 312,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 109,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 31,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

