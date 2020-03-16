Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,050 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.89% of Intuit worth $607,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Intuit by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.74.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $37.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,640,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.49. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.38 and a 52 week high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

