iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,275. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.22.

