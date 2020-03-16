James Mactier Buys 10,000 Shares of Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) Stock

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) insider James Mactier acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.01 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of A$30,120.00 ($21,361.70).

Shares of ASX RRL traded down A$0.44 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting A$2.91 ($2.06). The company had a trading volume of 6,896,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,000. Regis Resources Limited has a one year low of A$2.93 ($2.08) and a one year high of A$6.72 ($4.77). The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$4.62.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Regis Resources’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, evaluates, and develops gold projects in Australia. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated to the west of Sydney in Central West New South Wales.

