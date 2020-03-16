Jetcoin (JET) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and COSS. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a market cap of $30,569.53 and $15,759.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.30 or 0.02215516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00186602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00034431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00034740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00106270 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin’s launch date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.