Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $454.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $40.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $287.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,330,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $413.46 and a 200-day moving average of $395.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $285.00 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

