Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,004,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.10.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.55.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

