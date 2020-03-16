Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 37,252,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,137,641. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.62. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.29%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,482.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.84.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

