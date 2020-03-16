Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415,384 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,882,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,408,000 after purchasing an additional 230,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,107,000 after purchasing an additional 198,496 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $7.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.89. 4,527,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,586. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average of $90.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

