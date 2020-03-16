Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,989,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $18.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.05. 2,606,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,740. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.20.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.98.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

