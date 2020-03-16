Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $250.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lululemon Athletica traded as low as $138.29 and last traded at $138.98, with a volume of 4561934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.75.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,970 shares of company stock worth $22,189,135 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

