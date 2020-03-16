Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after buying an additional 338,461 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,817,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,043,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 265,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,222,000 after buying an additional 111,914 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 87,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after buying an additional 58,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $2,978,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $342,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at $864,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,828,622 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from to in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.12.

MAR stock traded down $9.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,269,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

