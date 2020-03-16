Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Price Down 9.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)’s share price traded down 9.6% during trading on Monday after Nomura lowered their price target on the stock from to . The stock traded as low as $78.12 and last traded at $86.42, 9,287,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 183% from the average session volume of 3,277,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.61.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Sunday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.12.

In other Marriott International news, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $2,978,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $342,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,828,622. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.68 and its 200 day moving average is $134.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

