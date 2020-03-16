Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 319,217 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $815,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

NYSE VMC traded down $14.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.60. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.