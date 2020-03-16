Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 134,374 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,374 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.04% of Roper Technologies worth $752,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP traded down $30.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $283.26. 868,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.80 and its 200 day moving average is $357.82. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

