Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 1,354,675 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,582,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354,675 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.97% of Boston Scientific worth $614,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 116,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $3,751,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE BSX traded down $4.78 on Monday, hitting $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,231,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,394,838. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $97,916.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,778.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,875 shares of company stock worth $2,709,790 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.