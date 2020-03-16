Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 9,143,865 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 175.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,143,865 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $682,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 63,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 23,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yost Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,939,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.56. 23,372,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,674,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 593,753 shares of company stock worth $27,505,788. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.