Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,801,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,550 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.40% of Kimberly Clark worth $660,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,929,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,870 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth $286,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.71. 4,265,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,804. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.05. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $118.51 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.