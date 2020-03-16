Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,610,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 675,281 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Nordson worth $587,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 15,587.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,308 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Nordson by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,316,000 after buying an additional 137,694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after buying an additional 120,826 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $18,567,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $11,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.17.

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $23.02 on Monday, hitting $102.71. 406,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.95. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $102.61 and a 1-year high of $180.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In other news, Director Ginger M. Jones purchased 1,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.95 per share, with a total value of $165,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,782 shares in the company, valued at $295,722.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 2,375 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $395,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,631 shares of company stock worth $6,933,089. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

