Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,974,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.53% of ANSYS worth $765,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.11.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total transaction of $269,369.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,214 shares of company stock worth $10,153,957 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $29.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,981. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.81 and a 200-day moving average of $243.94. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.25 and a 12 month high of $299.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.