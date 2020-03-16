Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $760.79 Million Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,082,996 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155,620 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $760,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,201,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,362,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,043,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $840,942,000 after purchasing an additional 118,842 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,823,542 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $404,020,000 after purchasing an additional 512,302 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,231,648 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $270,683,000 after purchasing an additional 213,753 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,726,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $228,379,000 after purchasing an additional 446,379 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded down $3.70 on Monday, hitting $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,301,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average is $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.81.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

