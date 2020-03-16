Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $825.39 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,891,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,047 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.15% of Alibaba Group worth $825,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,322,304,000 after buying an additional 534,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 170,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,126,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $15.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.85. The company had a trading volume of 26,585,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,016,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.35. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $493.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TH Capital upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

